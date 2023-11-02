Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

