Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

