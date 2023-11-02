Atria Investments Inc Sells 62 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $213.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $214.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

