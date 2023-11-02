Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

