Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

