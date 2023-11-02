Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

