U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $608.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.57 and a 200-day moving average of $661.38. ASML Holding has a one year low of $437.12 and a one year high of $771.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

