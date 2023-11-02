Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.04 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,399.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.