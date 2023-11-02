Park Place Capital Corp Buys 356 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 773.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.35 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

