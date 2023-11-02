Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

