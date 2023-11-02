U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.