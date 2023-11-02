Choreo LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,474 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,043 shares of company stock worth $9,317,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

