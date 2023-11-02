Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.