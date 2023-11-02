Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $33,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARW opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

