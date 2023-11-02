Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 638,260 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,260 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Argo Group International worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

