Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market cap of C$214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.84.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.