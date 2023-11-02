Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

