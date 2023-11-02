Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WABF stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.