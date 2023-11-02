iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

