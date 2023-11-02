Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Livent Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Livent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Livent has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

