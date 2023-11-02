Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Transcat, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
TRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.
Transcat Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TRNS opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Transcat has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.26%.
Institutional Trading of Transcat
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $319,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Transcat by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
