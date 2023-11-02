FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.