KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

