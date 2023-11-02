KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

