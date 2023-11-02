DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

