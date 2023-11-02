Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stake Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,887 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.73% of Hooker Furnishings worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -89.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

