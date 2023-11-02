Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.72% of Koppers worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 115,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $709,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

