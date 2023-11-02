Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $18.89 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,885,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bread Financial by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

