Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MDU stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

