Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,202 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,687 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

