Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Sasol by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sasol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.5321 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

