Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE KNF opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

