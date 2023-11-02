Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.6 %

ITRN stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.