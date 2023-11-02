NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NetEase by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 4,887.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $110.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

