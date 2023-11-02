Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 233,434 Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 56.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Natura &Co Price Performance
NTCO stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Natura &Co Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
