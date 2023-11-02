Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $17,350,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

