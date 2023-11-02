38,189 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

