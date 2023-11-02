Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 74 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

