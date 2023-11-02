9,219 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

