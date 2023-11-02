Cibc World Markets Corp Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 547,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

