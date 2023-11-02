Cibc World Markets Corp Has $22.69 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

