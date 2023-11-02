U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.