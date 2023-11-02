Cibc World Markets Corp Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

REGN opened at $791.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,617,732 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

