Iowa State Bank Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

