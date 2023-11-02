Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JNK opened at $89.24 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.