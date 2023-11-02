SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,893,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

