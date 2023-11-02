Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,940 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

