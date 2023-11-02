Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.