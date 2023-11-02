Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79,366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

