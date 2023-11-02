Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $317.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

